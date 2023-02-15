Announcing PAG’s Spring Play: Three Original One-Act Comedies

Maggie Brown

The QC Performing Arts Guild (PAG) is proud to announce the performance dates of this year’s spring play. The show will be held on April 6, 7, and 8 at 7 p.m. in the Madera clubhouse Crystal Ballroom, with an open bar at 6 p.m. This play is performed by your QC friends and neighbors and will provide an evening of great entertainment.

Tickets are $20 per person (cash or check only), and there will be 10 seats to a table. Tickets will be sold by PAG members in the Madera clubhouse lobby from 8 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 28, March 7, March 14, and March 21. Watch for announcements in What’s Happening for other ticket sales dates and updated information. You may contact Maggie Brown at [email protected] for more information.

This year’s show is made up of three original one-act comedies: Roy and Bunny shows what happens when dogs are left home alone. When you’re gone, what do they do? What do they think? What do they plan? Unbalanced Force explains where lost items go. Have you ever noticed how quickly you can lose something? Usually, it’s the small stuff like keys, sunglasses, pens, or objects, just moments before you held in your hand. You seek, but it’s gone! Gone where? Did your keys, sunglasses, etc., just evaporate into the ethers of the universe or … ? The When I’m Gone Folder is set in the tasting room of a family-owned winery where three ladies gather for the ritual of tasting and writing up the wine notes. But when an extraordinarily fine bottle is opened and shared, so are the floodgates of the three “F’s”—family, finances, and finality.

Get your tickets early to be sure that you do not miss out on this very enjoyable and entertaining evening!

No refunds/no exchanges. All sales are final.