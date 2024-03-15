Rad Trucks and Retro Vibes!

Get ready to step into a time capsule of ’80s and ’90s vibes at the 3rd Annual Classic Truck Show (’98 and older) in downtown Chandler, Ariz., set to take place at 125 E Commonwealth Place on March 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, the event promises an impressive lineup featuring 600 classic trucks and 40 vendors, and the best part? Parking and admission is absolutely free for all spectators.

At the center of the event is a distinctive venue—a five-story parking garage that echoes the charm of the old Matchbox Hot Wheels Garage. Picture 350 classic trucks, spanning each level, featuring iconic Chevys, Fords, Dodges, and more. The “Top Deck” is reserved exclusively for the Top 55 hand-selected trucks. These vehicles, celebrated for their remarkable craftsmanship, turn the Top Deck into a stunning showcase.

The remaining 250 trucks are strategically placed around the garage in themed areas like “Dually Drive” and “4-Wheel Drive,” and alongside dedicated spaces such as “C10 Lounge,” the Los Presidentes club area, and more. Immerse yourself in the vibrant truck community with top-notch vendors and savor a variety of offerings from our selection of food trucks—all conveniently located in the heart of downtown Chandler. Admission is free and everything is within walking distance, including additional restaurants, bars, the host hotel, and more.

To keep the ’80s and ’90s vibes going, a DJ will spin hits from these eras—a throwback to when parking lots were filled with iconic rides. The event hosts encourage dressing in retro threads, as they thoroughly enjoy handing out awards for the best costumes, a tradition they’ve upheld in every year.

Don’t miss out on this blast from the past at the 3rd Annual Classic Truck Show—a unique celebration bringing together classic trucks, vibrant communities, and the timeless tunes of the ’80s and ’90s.

For more information, visit ReunionTruckShow.com and on Instagram @ReunionTruckShow.