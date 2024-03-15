New Officers for Writers and Poets Club

Marian Stoddard

In the last two years, the Quail Creek Writers and Poets Club has grown from a small roundtable discussion group that meets once monthly to a membership of 40. The diverse venues in which our members work include poetry, novels, 10-minute plays, and articles for local publications. This has created the need for weekly breakout sessions for different groups and one general monthly meeting.

The club’s interests have exploded the effort necessary to make the club valuable to its members and the community. Until this year, all of the responsibility for the club’s operation fell on the shoulders of one man, Paul Riggins, founder and president of the club. That situation was altered in February 2024 by the introduction of an entire staff of traditional club officers: president, secretary, treasurer, etc. Lee Parks has taken on the responsibilities of president, while Paul Riggins has been elevated to the position of president emeritus, thus ensuring his continued inspirational guidance while relieving him of administrative duties such as meeting content, events, outside speaker invitations, and how-to sessions.

The public is invited to visit the club’s website QCWAP.org, which displays the members’ articles, published works, and resources for aspiring writers and poets. The website has an email form for those who would like more information about membership and programs. Dues are $20 annually and are only required when new writers and poets are satisfied that their money will be well spent.