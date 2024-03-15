The Republican Club Welcomes ‘Three Women in Politics’

Kathy Bernier (photo by Pat Colburn) Diane Priolo (photo by Pat Colburn) Lea Marquez-Peterson (photo by Pat Colburn)

Pat Colburn

A packed house of Republicans filled the Ocotillo and Mesquite Rooms in the Kino Conference Center at the Feb. 16 meeting of the Quail Creek Republican Club (QCRC). Three influential “Women in Politics” shared their expertise on a variety of issues facing our town, state, and nation.

Kathy Bernier, Wisconsin State Director for Keep Our Republic, discussed many election administration problems existing in many states, including Arizona, involving mail-in voting and the integrity of voter registration rolls. Wisconsin is experiencing fewer voting administration problems by having laws that vary significantly from the voting laws in Arizona. Wisconsin does not allow drop boxes. The state does permit absentee voting, allowing anyone to request an absentee ballot, but does not have universal vote by mail. It also has much more stringent guidelines on keeping voter rolls accurate. Anyone who has not cast a ballot within the prior four-year period is eliminated from the state voter rolls, and this process must occur every two years. Arizona could certainly benefit by adopting many of the voter administration laws in the State of Wisconsin.

Diane Priolo, a member of the Sahuarita Town Council and running for re-election to a four-year term in 2024, addressed the crowd. She spoke from her heart instead of as a politician. She informed us all that the Arizona primary election has been moved up from Aug. 6 to July 30. Diane outlined for all the thorough and detailed steps she is taking to gather all the information to make an informed and proper decision on the conditional use permit filed by Vulcan and answered many questions. She also gave the welcome news that the traffic signals at Quail Crossing and Old Nogales Highway would be operational on Feb. 23.

The final speaker at the meeting was Lea Marquez-Peterson, a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) and also running for re-election. Lea detailed her extensive experience and qualifications and fielded many questions regarding the ACC’s jurisdiction over water districts, business incorporations, electric and gas utility regulations, railroads, and nuclear power. She stressed the importance of keeping ACC seats as elected positions as opposed to appointed positions. Arizona is one of only 11 states with elected commissions overseeing these critical services.

The Quail Creek Republican Club has now had visits and presentations from all three GOP candidates for ACC seats.

The next meeting of the Quail Creek Republican Club is on Friday, March 15. Our incumbent U.S. Congressman Juan Ciscomani and Arizona House of Representatives member Gail Griffin will be with us. Congressman Ciscomani has been a frequent visitor to QCRC events and keeps us all up to date on subjects in Washington affecting our District. The QCRC will also have a fun potluck at the pickleball ramada on Friday afternoon, March 29. For more information about our club and membership information, please visit the website at www.quailcreekrepublicans.com.