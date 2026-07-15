9-Ball—QCBC’s June In-House Tournament

Skip Jones and Alphie Smith

On Saturday, June 6, the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) held its monthly in-house tournament in the billiards room at Madera Clubhouse. The game was 9-Ball, double elimination. Skip Jones was the tournament director.

The field was limited to eight players, which at the last minute included an alternate. At 8:30 a.m. the games commenced. The QCBC members included John Andersen, Bob Baker, Bob Coulter, Bryce Dohrman, Jim Hall, Stuart Lisk, Dick Randles, and Alphie Smith.

The tournament began with two players at each table, playing two out of three games. The winner’s bracket continued with the best two out of three games. The one-loss bracket played one exciting, sudden-death match.

Never losing a match, Jim Hall was now in the “hot seat” of the winner’s bracket, waiting to play the final player of the one-loss bracket matches. Dick Randles defeated Stuart Lisk in their sudden-death match.

This set up an exciting pairing between Randles and Hall, two of QCBC’s top players. Hall had an opportunity to win in one final game but failed to convert the 9-ball. The championship match was then played. Randles continued his winning streak against Hall and emerged as the winner of the tournament. Hall was the runner-up, and Lisk placed third.

The morning displayed some great pool and an exciting finish. There were many spectators who came and enjoyed watching the games. Most of those who participated remained, as well, to see who the victor would be.

Friendly competition is a great way to improve your game and to meet new members. www.qcbcbilliards.com.