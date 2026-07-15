The Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association Is Making a Difference

John McGee

The Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association continued its support of local veterans’ organizations by presenting a $1,300 check to Richard Robbins, board president of Southern Arizona Honor Flight. The presentation was made on April 24, during a Women of Quail Creek meeting at the Madera Canyon Clubhouse, highlighting the Honor Flight program. Rene Gill, president of QCVGA, presented the donation and shared a heartfelt account of his March 2022 Honor Flight experience. He explained that Honor Flight is open to all honorably separated veterans of the armed forces and encouraged eligible veterans, regardless of military occupational specialty, to apply for what he described as a three-day “trip of a lifetime.” QCVGA has previously donated to Southern Arizona Honor Flight to help cover the expenses for a guardian accompanying a veteran. The donation matches the 2026 guardian cost. Guardians are volunteers and cannot be the veteran’s spouse. They receive training on their responsibilities and meet their assigned veteran prior to the Honor Flight. During the entire three-day event, they remain together. To learn more about applying for Honor Flight or about becoming a guardian, contact Southern Arizona Honor Flight online at honorflightsaz.org/VeteranApp or by phone at 520-204-1391.