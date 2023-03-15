2022 PCQC Photos of the Year

Jim Burkstrand

The Photo Club of Quail Creek (PCQC) Board of Directors has created a new award category for its members. We created two Photo of the Year awards. The Contest Photo of the Year goes to the best of the monthly contest winners, as judged by the same panel of professional judges who judge the monthly contest. The Challenge Photo of the Year goes to the best of the Quarterly Challenge winners, as judged by the membership of the Photography Club, the same people who judge the regular quarterly challenges. The Monthly Contest and the Quarterly Challenge each have different rules as to when the photo can be taken and how it can be post processed, so the board of directors felt it was appropriate to have two separate awards.

Shari Rogers won the 2022 Contest Photo of the Year with her photo Reflections, which was also the June 2022 Contest winner. Shari commented, “While on vacation in Florida, I was enjoying a wonderful air-boat ride in the swamp. I was watching this bird and tracking it with my camera, and there was the shot. Unexpected, but I was ready! So many interesting and wonderful photo opportunities on this trip. Basic global post processing done.” Shari used a Nikon D500 shooting at 155 mm, f/8.0 at 1/800 sec.

Larry Hudson won the 2022 Challenge Photo of the Year with his photo A Night Walk, which was also the first quarter 2022 Challenge winner for Still Life. Larry commented, “My photo was taken with an iPhone 12 in Portrait Mode. The picture was taken under normal room lighting, and accent lighting was added and adjusted with the Apollo app. For those not familiar with the iPhone Portrait Mode, the photo includes depth data (distance from camera) for each pixel of the photo. It is possible to adjust depth of field, add lighting based on distance from the camera, and change colors based on depth data. Many other adjustments are possible, including blacking out the foreground or background or both.”

The Photography Club of Quail Creek has a monthly photo contest for its members and schedules numerous photo field trips for members throughout the year. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Kino Conference Center, Mesquite Room. Room venue could vary each month. Consult the club’s constantly updated website www.pcqc.org, as well as the weekday HOA What’s Happening for additional information.