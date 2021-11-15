2022 Monday Night Concert Series

Monday, Jan. 10
The Starlets: Song hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s (TAD)
https://tadmgmt.com/talent/starlets
Monday, Jan. 24
AOR: When FM Ruled the World 1980s (TAD)
https://tadmgmt.com/talent/aor
Monday, Feb. 7
You Make My Dreams Come True: A Tribute to Hall & Oates (KDE)
Monday, Feb. 21
You’re the One: A Tribute to Blood, Sweat & Tears (KDE)
Monday, March 7
The Blues Brothers: Fairchild Blues (TAD)
https://tadmgmt.com/talent/bluesbrothers
Monday, March 21
Not Fade Away: Buddy Holly ~ Rock ‘n Roll Reignited (TAD)