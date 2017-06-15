June 2017, Generals Wine dinners June 15, 2017 Due to the remodeling of The Grill and Oasis Lounge, we will not be holding Wine Dinners the months of June, July and August. Stay tuned for what is coming in the future! Share this:Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)