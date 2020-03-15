Where In The World Is The Crossing

Jan Harris reads her Crossing at 45′ while visiting the Kerama Islands of Okinawa, Japan. Diane Rand’s birdwatching trip to Thailand included a copy of the Crossing. The Duvals and Hassons enjoyed a week of warm weather in Vidanta, in Nuevo Vallarta. Pat and Joe McCarthy traveled to Iguazu Falls in Argentina, with a final destination of Santiago, Chile. The Beechers have two new blessings and future Quail Creek visitors–twins, Avery and Riley. Roger Oravetz and Julie Daines recently visited the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. The Hemphills and Spiegels went Peacock Bass fishing in the Amazon.

Where in the world are you reading the Crossing? Submissions for the April issue must be received by March 21, 2020. No photoshopped pictures will be included and photos must include either the December, January, or February issue of the Crossing.

A drawing for a $50 Quail Creek gift certificate will be held for photo submissions during January, February, and March, at the May 2020, Board of Directors meeting.

Congratulations to Steve and Barb Ware, winners of the $50 gift certificate for the fourth quarter drawing.