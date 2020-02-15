Want to Shoot Trap?

The Robson Communities will hold their annual trap/clay pigeon competition at the Casa Grande trap/skeet range on March 27, 2020. Each shooter will shoot three rounds of 25 targets.

All seven Robson communities will participate in the competition that started in 2011. Anyone who enjoys shooting is welcome to participate.

After the shoot, we will have a luncheon and awards ceremony.

It is always an enjoyable day with friendly competition. PebbleCreek has been the dominant competitor in the past, but last year, Sun Lakes beat them by one point, so there is a score to settle this year. Sun Lakes will be aggressive in defending their 2019 title.

Anyone who wants to shoot, contact their community coordinator for the Robson Trap Trials.

Quail Creek: Lori Klug 520-625-3700, klug1@cox.net

SaddleBrooke: George Groves 520-990-3166, ggrove7@earthlink.net

SaddleBrooke Ranch: Al Swenson 970-216-0417, Senson864@msn.com

Robson Ranch: Ron Schroer 512-565-4833, Ronjane.schroer@yahoo.com

Sun Lakes: Frank Nance 480-802-9106, Frank@nancesales.com

PebbleCreek: Bill Wagner 623-476-2638, wwagner2@cox.net

SunBird: Bruce Engle 419-565-4086, dengke6@neo.rr.com.