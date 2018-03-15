VAS sends thanks to Quail Creek residents

Peggy McGee

The Valley Assistance Services (VAS) Empty Bowls Committee extends their deep appreciation to Quail Creek residents for their overwhelming support of Empty Bowls on February 10 at Valley Presbyterian Church. Potters from the Quail Creek POTS and Ceramics clubs as well as from Green Valley Ceramics and Santa Rita Clay Potters worked hard and donated so many bowls. Many compliments were heard about the beautiful and exquisite creations.

Their thanks also go out to the many residents who attended the luncheon, enjoyed the soup and supported the raffles and silent auction. Several QC residents were lucky raffle winners or had the highest bid in the auction.

Empty Bowls supports the many VAS programs and services provided to seniors and low-income families in the local area throughout the year. For more information, please visit valleyassistanceservices.org.