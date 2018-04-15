The Potters don’t just make pots

Pat McCarthy

One of the many free classes offered by the Quail Creek Pottery Club was a recent hand-building cactus session attended by fifteen eager potters, ranging from beginners to way-beyond experts. Eileen Dittle, instructor, accompanied by other more experienced members, demonstrated a step-by-step process from rolling a slab of clay, to forming a cylinder, and applying individual features to this artistic endeavor. All fifteen columnar cactus took on unique appearances, which at the end of lab time brought many happy faces. A previous free class demonstrated the construction of an old-English birdhouse. Another class taught members how to use stenciling techniques on bisque clay tiles. Presently, many members are making totem poles as demonstrated in the front entrance of the Creative Arts and Technology Center.