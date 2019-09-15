Tenth annual Relay For Life benefit garage sale has a new location

Virginia Hutcheson

Thanks to the generosity of the Quail Creek residents, the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team has held nine successful garage sales at the Hutcheson location on Bluejay Bluff Lane since 2010. The event has now outgrown the location and will be moved to Carol Shelton’s address at 2415 E. Overview Dr., off Miranda Lane.

This is an event where the team needs the Quail Creek resident’s help. The team sells items that residents donate, then use those dollars to help fund cancer research and programs. The dollars raised go directly to the American Cancer Society to fund patient education, programs, advocacy, and cancer research.

The team is seeking good, saleable, items for the American Cancer Society fundraiser such as household, garden, sports, art, and other miscellaneous items. The items need to be pre-priced from $0.25 on up. The team will be taking donated items from Nov. 4 through 8. Contact the Relay team captain, Ginny Hutcheson at 520-906-0930 or Carol Shelton at 520-398-3261 for more information.

Join the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team by clicking on the “Quail Creek Fights Back” team name on the www.relayforlife.org/gvsahuaritaaz website. The 2020 website is now open for members to sign up. The annual Green Valley/Sahuarita Relay For Life event honoring cancer survivors and those who lost their cancer battle will take place on April 4, 2020, at the Rancho Resort Park located at 15900 S. Rancho Resort Blvd. in Sahuarita (La Canada and Sahuarita Rd.). The team also will be seeking cancer survivors and caregivers to be honored for this special event.