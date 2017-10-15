Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association continues support of the 162nd ANG Fighter Wing’s families

Charlie Shultheis

As one of its missions, the Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association (QCVGA) provides recurring, charitable support to a number of military-related activities in the Tucson area. Among those are the 162nd ANG Fighter Wing Family Readiness Program, the Fisher House at Tucson VA Health Center, United Way for Women Warriors, Military Officers Association of America and Camp Bravo (Tucson) – a transition camp for homeless vets. Those funds are derived from various activities of the QCVGA, especially the Veterans Day Golf Tournament (Friday, November 10 of 2017), its associated raffles and advertising such as tee box signs and raffle prizes (see the Clock article on page 12 in the September Quail Creek Crossing). With your participation, the VGA has donated nearly $20,000 to these charities since May 2013.

One of VGA’s primary charitable projects, as mentioned above, is support of the 162nd Air National Guard FRP located at the Tucson International Airport. The FRP provides ongoing financial support to assist Tucson military families (often when the primary wage earner – be it the father or mother – is deployed throughout the world). When necessary, the 162nd FRP assists in countless ways including helping with rent, buying food and helping with medical, emotional and other personal needs. Other Quail Creek organizations (e.g., TWOQC) also support the FRP as well. In August, the VGA donated an additional $500 in gift cards to the FRP, making a total of $2,000 over the last year alone. We could not do it without your much appreciated participation in our activities – Veterans Day and Battle of the Branches annual tournaments!