Quail Creek Pickleball players compete in “Battle of the Branches”

Vicky Eisemann, tournament director

The Gary Sinise Foundation Military Pickleball Association “Battle of the Branches” Pickleball Tournament was held Oct. from 17 through 20, in Casa Grande. Players competed for their branch of service, Air Force, Army, Navy, or Marines in singles, men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles age and skill level divisions.

Competitors won points for their branch of service and won gold, silver, and bronze medals. A Top Dawg award for the highest scoring man and woman for each branch was presented.

G.B. Sneed of the Robson Quail Creek Pickleball Club won the Top Dawg award for the Air Force winning a golf medal in singles, a gold medal in mixed doubles with his wife Susie, and a silver medal in men’s doubles with Bob Scharlach. Fun and camaraderie was had by all.