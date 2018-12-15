QCLGA participates in Robson Challenge

Gail Phillips, QCLGA Robson Challenge Rep.

On November 12, the QCLGA 18-hole club, put together a team of 12 and our pro Joel Jaress and headed to SaddleBrooke Ranch for the Robson Challenge. Seven teams competed this year and we came in fourth. Alice Dyke, Chris Gould and Joel each won closest to the pin in their flights!

Sonia Heeren placed third and Gail Phillips fifth in their flights. The overall team winner was SaddleBrooke Ranch.

Next year the event will be hosted by MountainView/Preserve and we look forward to a new golf challenge!