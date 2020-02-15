QC Performing Arts Guild Will Spread Their Own “Rumors”

Davey Jones

In a large, tastefully appointed townhouse, the deputy mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of absurdity.

At a gathering for their thirtieth wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room and his wife is nowhere in sight. Lawyer Ken and his wife, Chris, must get the story straight before the other guests arrive. As confusion and miscommunication abounds, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity. You would expect the arrival of investigating police officers to be a serious, calming effect on the action, but no; it only gets more chaotic.

How can a Neil Simon play be anything but fun and entertaining? “He has nothing on his mind except making the audience laugh,” said the New York Times. “Not only side splitting, but front and back splitting,” said one T.V. critic.

The Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild (PAG) will present this classic on stage in the Crystal Ballroom on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, April 9, 10, and 11 at 7 p.m.

Some of you might be amazed to hear that this will be the 41st show by PAG since 2003! The club’s goal has always been to entertain Quail Creek residents over the past 18 years.

Non-residents are more than welcome. Seating will be cabaret-style with tables of up to eight making the experience a comfortable one with great views of the zany action. At just $17.50 per ticket, making this a priority on your calendar is a must.

PAG will be selling actual tickets for this event starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 14 in the lobby of the clubhouse. If you get there super early, you will receive a number. Cash or checks payable to PAG are welcome, but credit cards cannot be processed by the club. Get there early and buy as many tickets/tables as you like. Additional sales dates will be announced on What’s Happening messages.