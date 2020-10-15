Putters News

Peggy McGee

Even though the Putters have had very limited income this year because of COVID-19, they have not forgotten the needs of the local community. In addition to what individual members donated, the club hit its checking account and donated $200 to the Green Valley Food Bank in April, and another $150 in July. In addition, they donated $150 to support The Women of Quail Creek’s annual baby shower.

Although no organized putting is allowed at this time, if ladies want to learn more about the Lady Putters and some of the activities they have planned once restrictions are lifted, they are invited to visit the website at www.quailcreekputters.com. Questions may be emailed to President@quailcreekputters.com.