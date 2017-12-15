Oktoberfest an Über success

Diane Quinn

Oktoberfest came to Quail Creek on Sunday, October 29. The festival celebrating German fun, food and beverage was sponsored by The Women of Quail Creek as a fundraiser for the organization’s scholarship fund.

The evening began with pretzel and beer tasting and an opportunity for those attending to vie for a variety of raffle baskets. Throughout the celebration music was provided by The Bouncing Czechs. Their Oompah music brought authenticity to the evening while guests dined on a German themed buffet including bratwurst and German potato salad. Highlights of the evening included the drawing for the 50/50 raffle, won by Quail Creek resident Rena Craine, and the chicken dance that had all in attendance laughing.

The final tally for the fundraiser is still outstanding as of this writing but it is clear that dinner, raffle and the sale of other items raised significant dollars to benefit the scholarship fund. TWOQC expects to grant at least two scholarships to graduating seniors from Sahuarita and Walden Grove High Schools. It also hopes to award a scholarship to a woman in transition in her educational pursuits.

TWOQC wishes to thank the Quail Creek and Green Valley communities for supporting this event. It also wishes to express its appreciation to the Quail Creek food and beverage and catering teams for a tremendous effort leading to a successful event.

For more information about The Women of Quail Creek and its scholarship fund, contact scholarships@womenqc.com or consult the website womenqc.com.