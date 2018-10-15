Mark your calendar for “So This is Christmas”

So This is Christmas is coming Friday, December 14, 2018. A cash bar opens at 6:00 p.m. with showtime at 7:00 p.m. at the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. Ticket price is $25.

Christmas is the most joyful time of the year and nothing celebrates the holiday as big and as bold as TAD Management’s So This Is Christmas, starring Broadway legend, Chuck Wagner, backed by the fabulous TAD band and guest vocalists! Celebrate your holiday season with the best seasonal show around and we give you a very Merry Christmas!

Tickets on sale at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com. All sales are final (no refunds or exchanges).