Peggy McGee

As part of the activities of the annual Battle of the Sexes competition, the Lady Putters sponsored a 50-50 raffle to raise funds for those enrolled in the new inpatient Post Traumatic Stress Disorder program at the Tucson VA Hospital. Although the raffle took in $350, the Putters added another $50 from their account to be able to donate $200 to be used to purchase soothing music CDs, non-violent movies and crafts supplies for those veterans enrolled in the program.