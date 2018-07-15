The JULY T.G.I.F. event is a Key West Beach Party on July 27, 2018. A cash bar opens at 5:15 p.m. with the dinner buffet beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The evening will be featuring DJ Warren B from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Menu

Tropical salad, green salad with Ranch and cilantro lime dressing, grilled chicken with cilantro, Key West ribs, vegetables and Caribbean sweet potatoes

Dessert

Key lime cheesecake bars

Ticket price $21 (all inclusive). Tickets on sale at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com or call 393-5822 to order by phone. All sales are final (no exchanges or refunds).