Honor Flight recipient thanks MOAA

Peggy McGee

Donald Severe, who was selected to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC in September 2017 shared the experience at the Green Valley Chapter’s recent meeting. The Chapter sponsored Don’s trip. Don served as a pilot on active duty and in the Reserve with the U.S. Air Force from September 1952 to August 1971. He recounted the trip that visited the World War II and Korean Conflict monuments, along with the Vietnam Memorial, was an experience of a life time that he was able to share with his daughter.

He brought along a shopping bag full of the 400 plus letters, many from school children and most from total strangers that he received on the flight. The letters thanked him for his military service. To express his gratitude to the Chapter for the experience, Don made a $1000 donation to the Chapter’s Scholarship and Military Assistance Fund so that they could sponsor another veteran for the Honor Flight scheduled for May 2018. For more information on the Honor Flight program, please visit their website at https://honorflightsaz.org.