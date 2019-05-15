Creative hands, giving hearts

Linda Freeman

The QC Needlework Club began in 2003 as a place for members to share their enjoyment of turning yarn, thread and fabric into useful items. It started with people making things for themselves, their families and friends; but early on the club expanded to include making and giving items to local non-profit groups. In 2018, the club distributed over 1,100 items to babies, children, adults and families.

During the summer there may be fewer members, but the creativity continues and there is always a great deal of laughter.

Browse the windows outside of Studio 104 in the Creative Arts and Tech Center to view items that are for sale. All proceeds buy more supplies for our members to turn into articles someone else will use and enjoy.

Summer is a wonderful time for a resident to drop in on any of the sessions: Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m. to noon and Fridays, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. There will always be someone to help an individual learn or brush-up on their knitting, crocheting, sewing or embroidery skills. Get out of the heat and join in this great group!