CERT to Offer Basic Course

John McGee

The Greater Green Valley Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be offering a basic training course this fall. The training will be in two phases. Students must complete the first phase online by Oct. 13. Online training topics include: disaster preparedness, the CERT Organization, disaster medical, disaster psychology, fire safety, light search and rescue, and CERT and terrorism. The online training will take approximately 12 hours to complete.

During the second phase, under the supervision of a trained coach, the students will demonstrate knowledge gained and skills learned during phase I. This practical phase will be conducted during four easy sessions, Oct. 20, 21, 27, and 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. The culmination will be a disaster simulation exercise on Oct. 30 from 9 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a pizza party. The phase II sessions will be held at the Green Valley Fire District Training Center at 1285 W. Camino Encanto. To graduate, students must attend each session.

After completing the free training, there is no obligation to join CERT or to respond to a community emergency. The CERT course will benefit anyone who takes it. CERT training will increase one’s ability and confidence to safely help self, family, and neighbors. However, those who do join will receive a CERT Kit and t-shirt. Please consider becoming a CERT member to be in a better position to help your family and fellow Quail Creek residents in case of an emergency.

For details, questions and to register for the training, visit ggvcert.com.