Spotlight On Employees: 2021 Employees of the First Quarter

Benjamin Castro, Food and Beverage Director

Hello residents of Quail Creek,

Back in July 2019, we implemented a staff recognition program to acknowledge those who have gone above and beyond. Each quarter there are two employees chosen by management, one from front of the house and one from back of the house. At the end of the year, every employee of the quarter has the chance to be named Employee of the Year. At this time, we would like to announce the 2021 Front of House (FOH) and Back of House (BOH) Employees of the first quarter. Drumroll please …

2021 Employees of the First Quarter BOH

Corina Garcia, dishwasher

“Corina is a very experienced dishwasher with the passion for keeping things clean and spotless. Always has a smile on her face and greets everyone who walks by her at the dish station. She is willing to assist wherever work is needed to help with the overall experience for our guests at the Grill at Quail Creek.

2021 Employees of the 1st Quarter FOH

Gizel Valesquez, lead server

“Gizel does anything asked of her, such as switching positions, covering shifts, extra cleaning. Very well-respected employee by her co-workers and management. She was recently promoted to lead server but has held many titles starting off as a busser who has moved her way to being a host, to an expediter, to a server, and then to a lead server. Every position she has done has been with a large smile and a goal of giving great service to everyone coming to the restaurant.