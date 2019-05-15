Celebrate the southwest culture with Ballet Falkorico

JoAnn Haberer

Our winter residents may have left but the fun at Quail Creek continues. Join us as we enjoy a festive “ladies’ day out” luncheon and celebrate the culture of our Southwest community.

On Monday, June 24, Ballet Folklorico San Juan, under the direction of Julie Gallego, will entertain us at the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom. The dancers from the Viva Performing Arts Center will perform authentic Hispanic folk dances dressed in the traditional brightly colored costumes of folklorico. San Juan has been a part of the Tucson community since 1987. Some of the dance groups from the school have performed at Disneyland and International Mariachi festivals in Las Vegas, Denver, Guadalajara, Acapulco and New York.

The menu will be Southwest steak salad with roll and double chocolate cake for dessert. Ice tea is included, or treat yourself to a refreshing prickly pear margarita ($5.50) or other refreshing drink from the bar.

Bar service is available at 11:00 a.m. and the doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets ($20 members, $25 non-members and guests) will be sold at the May TWOQC meeting on Monday, May 20. Invite your friends and neighbors; all women are welcome. After May 20, you may purchase tickets from Bobbi Gordon by contacting her at activities@womenqc.com.

Don’t miss this colorful, uplifting event. It’s a chance to relax, chat with old friends and new and prepare for the upcoming monsoon.