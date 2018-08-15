The August T.G.I.F., Sunset in Athens, will be on Friday, August 24, 2018, at the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. A cash bar will open at 5:15 p.m. with the dinner buffet at 6:00 p.m.

The price of $21 includes all applicable taxes. There will be no refunds or exchanges as all sales are final. Limit of ten tickets per order (one table).

Menu

Greek Salad: Chopped iceberg lettuce, red onions, olives, tomatoes and feta cheese served with Greek dressing; Moussaka; grilled chicken with oregano and lime; roasted vegetables and rolls with butter. Dessert will be honey walnut cookies.

Music will be provided by Still Crusin’ from 6:30-9:30 p.m.