Arizona Pathfinder Tour March 7

Bob Stuart

Arizona Pathfinders, a nonprofit volunteer group of the Arizona Historical Society, is conducting a one-day tour, Saturday, March 7, 2020, to visit the Heard Museum and Indian Arts and Crafts Fair and the Museum of the West in Phoenix. Join us for a fun and educational venture. This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase reasonably priced, high quality arts and crafts directly from the artists who made them.

The first Heard Museum Indian Fair was held in May 1959, providing an opportunity for Native American artists to display and sell their work. This long-standing, nationally recognized event is the second largest market of its kind in the country. Featuring more than 600 Native artists including well established and acclaimed talents along with a new and upcoming generation. Today the Fair attracts over 10,000 guests annually and has become a gathering place for art lovers and the community to celebrate and learn about Native art and culture.

Dedicated to the advancement of American Indian art, the Heard Museum has grown in size and stature to become recognized internationally since its founding in 1929. Today, the Heard Museum sets the standard for collaborating with American Indian artists and tribal communities to provide visitors with a distinctive perspective about the art of Native people, especially those from the southwest.

The Museum of the West has the most comprehensive retrospective ever shown of Maynard Dixon’s life and artistic career. The Maynard Dixon exhibit will be led by a knowledgeable docent. Illustrating the artist’s range beyond the canvas, poetry composed by the artist is also on display, broadening guests’ appreciation of Dixon’s deep sense of place in the west. Also featured is important artwork by artists Dorothea Lange and Edith Hamlin, who were both Dixon’s wives and companions, adding further storytelling perspectives about Dixon’s life.

The $150 fee includes travel by luxury coach, entrance fees, and gratuities. Lunch is not included, but can be purchased from fair vendors or at one of the many restaurants at the Heard Museum.

Please contact Bob Stuart at 520-825-4239 or Mary/John Flynn at 520-579-7508 for further information.