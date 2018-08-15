10th annual GVFFA Chili Cook-Off

The tenth annual GVFFA Chili Cook-Off will be Friday, September 28, 2018, from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom.

Local fire and law enforcement departments will kick up the heat at the tenth annual chili cook-off fundraiser and all proceeds will benefit families in need in the Green Valley-Sahuarita area. Hosted by Quail Creek and Green Valley Firefighters Association, our local heroes will assemble their teams and try to compete for your vote in the People’s Choice contest. Check the Community Calendar on the QC website for details and watch for an announcement in What’s Happening about ticket sales.