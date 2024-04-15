Young Democrats of Arizona Connect With DCQC

Alphie Smith

Keep Arizona Blue Student Coalition (KABSC) ignited excitement for the upcoming election among the attendees at the last meeting of the Democratic Club of Quail Creek (DCQC) on March 16.

Francesca Martin, a political science major at Arizona State University, gave a presentation that she titled “Student Power 101.” She was joined by three other students from Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona.

Youthful energy, enthusiasm, and optimism were a hopeful beacon for the older generation who listened to Martin. She engaged the QC residents on many levels. One club member commented on how much KABSC is “inspiring and dedicated to democracy.”

Keep Arizona Blue is a “youth-created” and “youth-led” organization. Their goal is to register young voters and boost Gen-Z voter turnout in the general election in November. They are building the next generation of campaign leaders.

Their outreach includes student roundtables, canvassing, social media, and community events, especially in rural and Native areas and flippable districts. The Student Coalition focuses on down-ballot state and local candidates, as well as the upcoming presidential and congressional candidates for the election in November.

KABSC believes in reproductive freedom, worker’s rights, climate justice, LGBTQ+ rights, public education, and gun safety.

When asked about President Biden’s age, Martin answered, “I’m all in for Biden.” She expanded on her answer saying that he has experience, delivers for young people, and works for minorities and all the people. She noted that President Biden may be the oldest president, but that he was once the youngest member of Congress.

The QC Democratic Club meets on the third Saturday of every month in the Kino Center. All QC residents are welcome to attend.