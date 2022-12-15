You Don’t Want to Miss It!

Peggy McGee

Did you know there were Japanese internment camps in Arizona during World War II? If you didn’t, then you do not want to miss the talk at the Green Valley Chapter, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), luncheon on Jan. 19, 2023, at Dominick’s Grill, 77 Paseo de Golf. It’s right off Abrego Drive in the Country Club of Green Valley Golf Course building.

Our speaker will be Jaynie Adams, history engagement coordinator for the Arizona Historical Society (AHS). She holds an master’s degree in history from the University of Arizona and is privileged to work in Tucson, her hometown. Jaynie is one of AHS’ team of staff historians. Her work as a historian is rooted in a place-based practice where she critically explores race, place, and belonging in the American Southwest.

Menu choices include lasagna with garlic bread, eggplant parmesan, or chicken piccata with pasta. Dessert will be two mini tartlets; one filled with chocolate mousse, the other with lemon. The cost is $25, with checks payable to GV MOAA. The price includes a nonalcoholic beverage and dessert. A cash bar will be available. To reserve a spot, please contact Quail Creek resident Peggy McGee at [email protected] or 520-207-6188. The deadline is Jan. 10, 2023.

This event is open to all interested persons.