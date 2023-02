Harry L. Pell

Once again, Quail Creek Woodcrafters came through with toys for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. I would like to thank the Woodcrafters who joined me in providing 245 toys for 2022: Tony Govela, Bud Bencic, Jim Volenec, Gordon Elkins, Rex Leethan, Terry Kryway, Richard Henry, Toni Reiman, Bill Craine, Dick Rhodes, Doug and Jill Dero, and Tom Bilczo. Let’s do it again in 2023!