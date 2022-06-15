Wild Women Wine Tour

What’s your favorite thing to do on a lazy Wednesday? Forty-eight wild women would urge you to hit the road to Sonoita and Elgin for a blissfully relaxing Wednesday experience. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday experiences would also be encouraged! Any day with your friends in a beautiful location, along with yummy food and fantastic wines, is a winner!

Wednesday, May 11, was a day spent with girlfriends, old and new, at three gorgeous locations: Deep Sky Vineyard, Rune Wines, and Autumn Sage Vineyards. QC Activities Council, under the direction of Epifania Torres, worked with Arizona Winery Tours to bring a discounted rate for a day of luxury touring, lunch, five tastings at each winery, snacks, water, and fun surprises. A deeply satisfying day!