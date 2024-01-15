Why Must the Murder Mystery Show Start at 6 p.m.?

Davey Jones

Answer: More than 150 dinners will be served around 6:15 p.m. following the short introductory act. If you miss the first act, nothing will make sense.

Tickets went on sale on Dec. 15, and 10 days later, 200 had been purchased! You can go on the HOA website (What’s Happening) or buy them at the Concierge desk. A two-course meal, tax, tip, and a fabulously funny show will only cost you $37. Tables are set up for eight seats, and some good ones might still be available. Shows are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Feb. 8, 9, and 10.

Just Shoot Me, Yesterday starts with the wake of the drummer and playwright. Five female suspects have nothing positive to say, as the opening act has two songs. The rest of the show is what leads up to this situation, with much more “familiar” music made famous by Linda Ronstadt, Wings, Nina Simone, Dionne Warwick, and much more.

The main course consists of sliced tenderloin of pork with mushroom demi-glaze, haricot vert, and mashed potatoes. Later, you will get a chance to fill out a questionnaire while grazing on tres leches cake.

For the first time, each cast member will be individually mic’d for your auditory pleasure. Hoping to see you there!