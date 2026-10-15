Where in the World Is the ‘Crossing’?

Skip and Perri Jones in Iceland. Wanda Staab joined three of her sisters, Patty, Cindy and Pam on an Alaskan Cruise in July. Some of their stops were Juneau and Skagway, Alaska, The Yukon Territory of Canada, the glaciers of Glacier Bay, Ketchikan, Alaska and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Wanda Staab joined three of her sisters, Patty, Cindy and Pam on an Alaskan Cruise in July. Some of their stops were Juneau and Skagway, Alaska, The Yukon Territory of Canada, the glaciers of Glacier Bay, Ketchikan, Alaska and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Jim Burkstrand, Enjoying Gooseberry Falls Joyce Shumate: Getting the Dapper Dog Treatment by Robert Ochoa and Jen Smith at Quail Creek’s Barbershop. Daryl and Gere were in Ketchikan, Alaska. The Crossing gets around! Michael and Hyesuk posed in front of the St. Louis, Missouri, Gateway Arch during their road trip back East. Marji Sorley and Ron Neverman in front of St. Matthias Church, Castle District, Budapest, Hungary. Jana Backus, Michelle Anderson, and Christine Long explored Giant’s Causeway in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, while their guys—Dale, Clark, and Ted—golfed at nearby Royal Portrush on an August 2026 Ireland Golf Trip. The Crossing traveled to Bellagio, Italy, with resident Vicky Persson and Patsy Mallory. John Parker at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Apollo 13 command module, Odyssey, is on loan here. The in-house restoration division painstakingly restored the capsule to its current pristine display condition. Peggy Kirkpatrick on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Bill and Jean Becken at Prince’s Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. In August, Lee and Wanda Staab spent six days at Kure Beach, N.C., relaxing on the beach and enjoying the sunshine. Perri and Skip Jones in Newfoundland. Don and Nancy Hatch in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, visiting the Wright Museum. Skip and Perri Jones in Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia. Max and Jean Tittle outside the newly restored Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris, on Sept 7. The Allens in the Rockies. Kay and Tom on a recent stay in Breckenridge. Skip and Perri Jones in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Gary and Christine Tokle in Skagway, Alaska, on July 4, 2026. Bill and Jean Becken at the Minnesota Vikings Training Camp. Nine of the 15 Let’s Travel Club members who traveled to Las Vegas. Max and Jean Tittle outside the gates of Girton College, Cambridge, University, United Kingdom, where they attended classes for two weeks from Aug. 16 to 29.

Journey to the Stars

Joyce Shumate

Exploring the Whipple Observatory with the Let’s Travel Club

Join October’s Let’s Travel Club presentation on the Whipple Observatory. Site Director Gabrelle Saurage will highlight their location in the Santa Rita Mountains, ongoing research, and revitalized educational outreach.

The Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Amado, Arizona-based Whipple Observatory, where curiosity has no limits and every experience is designed to ignite wonder in learning about space science, astronomy, and the science in our daily lives.

Whipple Observatory, the largest field site of the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard, and Smithsonian, offers a wide array of experiences to help you explore the universe, from more than two dozen exhibits in our free Science Center to multiple options for public and private tours that visit and interpret the Lower Observatory near the base of Mt. Hopkins and the Upper Observatory at the top of Mt. Hopkins.

Sign up for an exclusive five-hour private tour led by Amy Oliver, Head of Education and Outreach. The visit features the Ridge complex telescopes (48″, 60″, and MinERVA), the MMT Observatory (14th largest ground telescope globally), and behind-the-scenes insights into their 60-year history and science. Lunch is included at the Ridge Dining Hall with panoramic views of the Santa Cruz Valley. Limited to seven visitors.

Don’t miss this presentation on Friday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. in the Kino Center (Ocotillo and Mesquite rooms). All QC residents are welcome!