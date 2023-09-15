Who should you call if you have concerns about a Quail Creek resident and think a welfare check is warranted? Police officers perform welfare checks on behalf of concerned friends, loved ones, acquaintances, and co-workers. To request a welfare check, call the nonemergency police number, 520-351-4900. There is no charge for this service.

The reasons could range from the person not being heard from for an extended period, showing signs of distress, or having health issues.

During the welfare check, police assess the person’s condition and can connect them to social services or medical help if necessary.