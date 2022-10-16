Welcome Back from the Anza!

Don Beaver, Director of Fitness, Anza Athletic Center

It’s that time of year when all of our Quail Creek neighbors are returning, and the pace of activity in our community is livelier than ever. As a result of this increased number of residents and the anticipated increased participation at the Anza, a number of modifications are in place or will be instituted to better offer all residents the opportunity to utilize the QC athletic facilities:

* The number of group exercise classes will be increasing. Depending upon the class, participation is limited due to comfort and safety issues, and class registration begins no sooner than 30 minutes prior to the class session.

* Please limit your time on cardiovascular equipment (treadmills, rowers, recumbent and upright bicycles, and ellipticals) to a maximum of 30 minutes when there are fellow residents who are waiting to use these pieces.

* Keep in mind that the Anza and all pools are open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week, and our peak hours are generally weekday mornings. You may wish to plan your workouts accordingly if crowds and/or equipment availability are a concern.

* We hope you will enjoy the fruits of the May pool project (re-surfacing the lap pool, structure painting, deck re-surfacing, re-built outdoor showers, and new lap lane lines). Our new pool furniture remains on back-order with an anticipated fall delivery date.

* Pool hours for children are daily 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

* Reservations for the lap lanes should be made online, up to two weeks in advance. As a courtesy to your fellow residents, please give as much lead time as possible if you must cancel your reservation. Remember that Lane 1 is for therapeutic walking as well as swimming.

* When exiting the aquatics center, please do so via the outdoor sidewalk around the Anza to reduce the possibility of creating wet floors and a slip/fall issue inside the Anza.

* Whether you are a tennis and/or a pickleball “newbie” or an experienced enthusiast, it is advisable to reach out to the respective QC Tennis Club and/or the QC Pickleball Club to maximize your enjoyment of those facilities.

* Our bocce courts can be reserved via the outdoor sign-up bulletin board located between the courts and the Anza.

* Please remember to obtain guest passes at the Member Services desk in the Madera Clubhouse on weekdays. Temporary passes are to be obtained at the Anza on weekends.

* Parking is always an issue with our popular venue. Golf cart parking is encouraged in specifically marked spaces and in the spaces available on the rise above the parking lot. Please honor our one-way drive in the parking lot—safety first.

* Whether the pandemic is over or not, cleanliness is a must at all times. Please utilize the outdoor showers before entering the pools and use your personal towels and/or our sanitary wipes (six stations) on exercise equipment after use.

In closing, we are delighted to be of service to our fellow Quail Creek residents and to welcome you back for the healthful benefits of our athletic facilities and services.