Trick-or-Treat! M&M Painted Rocks Are Perfect for Halloween!

Janet Rumford and Inna Shames

Just in time for Halloween, a group of seven women from The Women of Quail Creek gathered at Janet’s rock painting casita to paint rocks inspired by iconic M&M candies. Sounds yummy, right? Well, actually, some of these rocks looked quite worried. And rightly so, given that most M&Ms historically don’t actually manage to survive Halloween!

There were a few sad-looking M&Ms with chunks already taken out of them. Others were intact but somehow still looked worried, as if they knew what was in store for them. And a few seemed to be trying out disguises in hopes of surviving the post Trick-or-Treat apocalypse, such as a rather hopeful-looking “Love” rock. However this being the Arizona desert, the best disguise was, of course, a saguaro painted rock because, as we well know, even javelinas know enough to leave those uneaten!

In attendance were Carole Benson, Cyndee Burns, Kay Allen, Charla Bucklin, Denise White, Anna Uhric, and Christyna Lansing.