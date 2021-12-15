Toys for Tots to Benefit from MOAA’s Generosity

Peggy McGee

At their Veterans Day dinner, the Green Valley Chapter Military Officers Association of America remembered the less fortunate children in the area when they collected new toys for Christmas. The annual Toys for Tots collection is sponsored by the Tucson-based Marine Corps Reserve. Members not only bought toys, but also donated $454 to help Santa with his shopping.

