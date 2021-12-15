Quail Creek Fights Back Raises Over $4,000

On Nov. 13, the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life Team raised more than $4,000 at their 11th Annual Garage Sale in Quail Creek. The money was raised for the American Cancer Society to provide cancer research grants for researchers at the University of Arizona. The relay team asks Quail Creek residents to donate good, saleable items for the team to sell. The sale becomes a social event when residents make item donations the week before, and then come back on sale day to shop and purchase what others have donated. Volunteer Megan Duncan of the Walden Grove National Honors Society and eight of her NHS teammates arrived at 6 a.m. to help the relay team set up the tables of items prior to the sale and assisted throughout the sale.

The relay team met many cancer survivors and caregivers and invited them to the annual Green Valley/Sahuarita Relay Walk on April 2 at the Rancho Resort clubhouse. During this event, cancer survivors and caregivers are honored with a special walk and meal, plus in the evening, the teams walk a path of luminaria bags with names of those who have been touched by cancer. To learn more about Relay For Life events or to start or join a team, go to www.relayforlife.org/gvsahuaritaaz.