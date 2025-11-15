The New QC Source Books and Maps Are on Their Way to You!

Carole Berg, Publicity Chair, QC Unit Representatives Club

It’s that time again! The brand-new 2025-26 Quail Creek Source Books and maps have arrived! On Oct. 16 the Unit Rep Executive Committee received nearly 3,500 books, maps, and tote bags from the HOA. That’s a lot of local love in paper form!

Martha Love (our amazing vice chair) took the lead, receiving boxes packed with 29 books each, plus maps and bags. Once she saw the mountain of boxes, she did what any great organizer does. She called in the troops!

On Oct. 21 more than 15 dedicated unit reps and alternates rolled up their sleeves at the HOA office next to the dog park and got busy. Their mission: label boxes for every unit, count and bundle extra books, and sort maps and bags by neighborhood size. Imagine an assembly line of cheerful, determined volunteers—counting, stacking, labeling, and laughing their way through piles of boxes.

In just about one hour, this energetic crew had sorted and packed 3,412 complete sets of Source Books and maps, ready to deliver to every corner of Quail Creek. That’s teamwork at its best!

If you’ve ever wondered how those handy books and maps magically appear at your doorstep, now you know. It’s thanks to your hardworking unit reps. These “service bunnies” (as we like to call them) make sure every home gets their annual info pack, keeping you connected to all things Quail Creek.

By the time you read this, your rep has likely already dropped off your shiny, new 2025-26 Source Book and map, or they’ll be hopping by shortly.

So, the next time you see your unit rep out and about, give them a wave, a smile, or even a heartfelt “thank you.” They’re the friendly hands and hearts behind the scenes, keeping our community organized and thriving!

Many units still need a primary or alternate rep (including Units 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 18, 21A, 25A, 30/30A-E, 32, 33A-Homes, 33A-Villas, and 33B-Homes, 33B-Villas, 34A-Villas). It doesn’t take much time, and it’s a wonderful way to meet neighbors and give back. If you live in a Villa, we’d especially love for you to consider stepping in. Villas now have their own reps to focus on their unique needs.

If you don’t know which unit you reside in, just call Member Services at 520-393-5822 and they will be happy to enlighten you!

Want to learn more? Reach out to Bobbi Gordon at ogbg@sbcglobal.net. Better yet, come join us at our next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. in the Silver Room at the Madera clubhouse.

Come be part of the fun—your neighborhood will thank you!