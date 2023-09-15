The Javelina Hoedown Is Back!

Deb Melton

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Javelina Hoedown sponsored by The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC). All proceeds will benefit scholarships for young women graduating from Walden Grove High School, Sahuarita High School, and Rio Rico High School, along with the Women in Transition Scholarships for women who are residents of Pima or Santa Cruz Countiesand are 21 years of age or older. Money raised this fall will be awarded in the spring.

Javelina Hoedown Details:

When: Thursday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: The Madera Clubhouse

Who: Open to all Quail Creek residents and the public

What: The Javelina Hoedown is a fun evening with a cash bar, dancing to a DJ, and chances to win gift baskets, cash, and silent auction items. Your ticket includes a chuckwagon dinner of barbecue pork ribs, barbecue pulled beef, along with chili beans, coleslaw, and cornbread.

Tickets: Hoedown tickets are $50 each and may be purchased by contacting Nancy Jacobs at 970-946-3910 or [email protected]. Dates and other locations for ticket sales will be announced in the What’s Happening and on GroupWorks.

Please bring cash and/or checks to the event. We will accept cash or checks only to purchase Hoedown tickets, basket raffle tickets, cash raffle tickets, silent auction items, and Jim Click raffle tickets.

The Javelina Hoedown is a popular and fun-filled event that many residents look forward to attending each year. Tickets have sold out for the last several years, so you will want to get your tickets early. In addition to dinner, drinks, line dancing, and fun, you will have opportunities to bid on and win a large variety of gift baskets, silent auction items, and cash! You must be present to win a basket or silent auction items.

Cash raffle tickets will be part of the pre-sale ticket sales, too. However, you do not need to be present to win cash. So, even if you are out of town or can’t attend the Javelina Hoedown in person, you can still be part of the cash raffle. Jackpots in the past have been more than $600. Our annual cash raffle is now a 50/25/25 raffle, meaning that 50% of the sales will go to TWOQC scholarships and two winners will split the other half, giving everyone a greater chance to win!

In addition to a chance to win cash and gift baskets, TWOQC is also selling Jim Click raffle tickets for $25 each. That ticket allows you to be part of Jim Click’s effort to support local charities. One hundred percent of the sales by TWOQC will go to TWOQC charity activities.

Prizes for the Jim Click raffle are as follows:

Grand prize is a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor.

2nd prize is two first-class, round-trip tickets to anywhere in the world. (Restrictions apply. Please see the rules.)

3rd prize is $5,000 cash.

Call a few friends or neighbors and help TWOQC support scholarships! Get your tickets for the Javelina Hoedown, Jim Click raffle tickets, and basket and cash raffle tickets, and put on your jeans and cowboy hats and we’ll see you at the Hoedown! Yeehaw!