The Democratic Club Presents: People on a Mission

Aiden Swallow John Dougherty Steve Farley Paul Eckerstrom

Diana Schwartz

The Democratic Club of Quail Creek’s (DCQC) monthly meeting on Feb. 21 welcomed the following speakers:

Aiden Swallow, Candidate for Arizona State Representative LD19. Aiden served 20 years in the U.S. Army, which included deployments to combat areas in Iraq and Afghanistan. Her mission is to be a voice for the rural community. “I will fight for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, political party, or economic status.” To learn more about Aiden’s platform, visit aswallowforaz.com.

John Dougherty, Executive Director, Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, spoke of his concerns for the 2013 Right-of-Way encroachment agreement with Rosemont Copper Company, now owned by Hudbay Minerals. The Right-of-Way permits the installation of underground water pipes along Santa Rita Road within the town boundaries. The pipeline will transport more than three billion gallons of groundwater a year to the Copper World Mine. This will mean higher water utility bills for Sahuarita and Green Valley residents and a lowering of the water table in the aquifer. Despite Hudbay’s responsibility to replace the water it consumes with CAP (Central Arizona Project) water, substantial evidence suggests that this is not realistic. John urges the public to push the Town Council for a prompt hearing on Hudbay’s groundwater recharge ability. Go to www.scenicsantaritas.org to sign the petition.

Steve Farley, Southern Arizona Leadership Council, was a member of the Citizens Advisory Committee for RTA 1. Streetcar and other transportation projects have significantly boosted economic development and growth in the Tucson region.

Steve explained the benefits and importance of a yes vote to assure continued support for the RTA Next Plan, Propositions 418 and 419. The 2006 RTA tax fund will expire at the end of June 2026. Should voters approve both Propositions for the next 20 years, the $2.67 billion plan will not lead to any tax increases and will guarantee ongoing essential funding for the region, helping maximize limited federal and state resources.

Paul Eckerstrom, First Vice-Chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, spoke of the importance of “Getting Out the Vote” and the urgent need to register new voters. “Voter registration is off by over 300,000.” There is an urgent need to recruit and train young field organizers who may also become the Bench candidates of the future.

Calendar of Meetings/Events:

March 21 at 3 p.m.: DCQC meeting. Speaker: Paul Ingram, journalist, Tucson Sentinel. Topics: border issues, immigration, and the environment. Kino Center

April 18 at 3 p.m.: DCQC program meeting with Rev. Randy Mayer, “Common Ground.” Kino Center

April 25 at 3 p.m.: DCQC and GV Dems present Luis Heredia, Sr., Staffer for Senator Mark Kelly, “Political Ecosystem.” Kino Center