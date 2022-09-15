Thank You for Helping Raise $240,266 Since 2010 through Relay For Life

The Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team wants to thank the many Quail Creek residents who have supported the team to help fund cancer research and patient programs for the American Cancer Society (ACS). The University of Arizona cancer researchers frequently receive grants from ACS to fund cancer research projects. Residents will have a chance to again volunteer, donate garage sale items, and purchase sale items to support this team now and into 2023.

On Nov. 12 the team will host their 12th cancer benefit garage sale. The garage sale location will again be 2494 E. Bluejay Bluff Lane. The team is asking for Quail Creek residents’ support in donating good, clean, saleable garage sale items for the team to sell. Kitchen, sports, bicycles, tools, garden, small appliances, and linens will be needed for the team to have a successful garage sale fundraiser.

To support the team, volunteer to help, join the team, and/or purchase Circle of Hope Bracelets, Jim Click tickets, slightly used designer purses, and handmade jewelry. Contact Team Captain Ginny Hutcheson at [email protected] for more information. Sign up for the Quail Creek team at www.relayforlife.org/gvsahuaritaaz.