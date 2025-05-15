Team Andrew Doubles Their Goal!

Left to right: Bill Foraker, Captain Perri Jones, Bobbi Gordon, Evelyn Willard Left to right: Bobbi Gordon, Julie Sherwood, Mayor Tom Murphy, Kevin Gordon with Santa Rita Fire District, council member and resident Kim Lisk, Captain Perri Jones, volunteer from Santa Rita Fire District and volunteer Carol Wiser, and volunteer with Santa Rita Fire District Left to right: Jim Lubinski, Captain Perri Jones

Perri Jones

On April 5 Team Andrew hosted the Second Annual Quail Creek, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Fundraising Walk.

The goal this year was set at $3,000, and as of this submission, the total collected for mental health and suicide prevention was a whopping $6,089!

Team Captain Perri Jones would like to thank Jim Lubinski, who raised $1,950 in memory of his daughter Nicole, and Team Andrew, who were instrumental in making the fundraiser so successful.

Please mark your calendars for Saturday, March 28, 2026, for the Third Annual Quail Creek, AFSP Team Andrew Out of the Darkness Fundraising Walk (date to be confirmed).