‘Sleigh It Isn’t So—A Holiday Celebration’

The Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild (PAG) is proudly presenting its annual Christmas Show on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 30, Dec. 1, and Dec. 2.

There is a big change this year. Thursday’s show will be a 4 p.m. matinee with cash bar only—no dinner service will be provided. Friday’s and Saturday’s performances will be the traditional dinner show, beginning at 6 p.m. A cash bar will be open an hour before each performance.

Tickets will be sold in the Madera clubhouse lobby on Nov. 6, 13, and 20. Tickets are $25 per person for the matinee show and $45 per person for the dinner shows (check or cash only). For more information about ticket sales, contact Perri Jones at 916-207-1346.

The show will be filled with classic traditions, wonderful holiday music, funny but true memories of holidays past, and a grumpy, overworked, bah-humbug attitude hostess! And the jolly old fat man in the red suit might even appear to hand out presents—if you’ve been good—all provided by your talented friends and neighbors in Quail Creek.

The PAG Mixed Chorus will be the “finale” to the show, bringing holiday warmth to your hearts with incredible arrangements of holiday music. They’ll be “Decking the Halls” in an untraditional way, singing medleys of holiday favorites, and they might even bring a tear to your eye with “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Get your friends, reserve a table, and come to this holiday celebration. PAG is working hard to bring you pure holiday delight!