Save the Date—Team It Up for Charity

Carol Saferin

The Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association, Ladies 9-Hole Golf Association (QC9LGA), and the Lady Putters are hosting a charity event on Nov. 3. Each organization will be holding a golf event, followed by a luncheon at the Madera Clubhouse. The luncheon is open to members who are playing, as well as anyone else wishing to attend, even if they are not members of any of the participating organizations or did not play in any of the events.

The proceeds from the event and additional contributions will be distributed to four local nonprofit organizations: Mobile Meals, Girls Golf of Green Valley, Valley Assistance Services, and the Sahuarita Food Bank. The luncheon is an opportunity to learn more about each nonprofit organization and to meet their representatives.

The event will also include a food drive for donation to the Sahuarita Food Bank. Food donations can be dropped off at the Quail Creek Pro Shop beginning Oct. 27. Information on additional food donation drop-off locations and charity donations will be forthcoming.

More information on how and where to sign up, including costs for members and luncheon-only attendees, will be available in the coming weeks on the QCLGA, QC9GLA, and Lady Putters’ websites, as well as listed in What’s Happening at Quail Creek.

For more information on Team It Up for Charity, contact Roz Harrison at [email protected] or 818-645-0960.