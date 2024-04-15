Republican Club Welcomes Elected Legislators!

Arizona House of Representatives member Gail Griffin U.S. Congressman Juan Ciscomani

Pat Colburn

Congressman Juan Ciscomani and Arizona House of Representatives member Gail Griffin were welcomed by a standing-room-only audience at the March 15 meeting of the Quail Creek Republican Club (QCRC).

Congressman Ciscomani has been a frequent visitor to QCRC events and keeps us all up to date on subjects in Washington affecting our district. He is seeking re-election to a second term in November.

Juan’s journey to Congress is a story of achieving the “American Dream” the right way. It’s a story of how the value of hard work and a can-do attitude pays off and one he’s proud of. His family emigrated to this country when he was a young boy. Juan worked his way through school with service jobs and was the first in his family to graduate from college.

Juan was elected to represent Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District and became the first naturalized American citizen from Mexico elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona’s history.

He spoke about positive efforts by the current GOP in the house to win a majority come November

He has successfully passed four bills, one of which is titled the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act, which is named after a Border Patrol agent killed in a high-speed chase last year while pursuing a group of illegal immigrants in Texas.

Gail Griffin represents Legislative District 19 in the Arizona House of Representatives and is running for re-election in November. She currently serves on several committees, including as Chair of the Natural Resources, Energy, and Water Committee, and the Vice Chair of the Rules Committee.

Gail informed the audience of the status of the Property Tax Bill (HB 2173) that is on its way to the State Senate and then to the Governor’s desk for signature. For details on HB 2173 visit AZLeg.gov.

She reminded us that this is the last week that bills will be introduced to the State Legislature. These include school taxes, border issues, water, energy choice, and others. Representative Griffin authored HCR 2051, a bill that addresses the state’s rural communities having the necessary tools to address groundwater supplies and ensure future water security

The Arizona House of Representatives Majority Plan for 2024 includes:

• Protecting the pillars that constitute a secure Arizona—defending past legislative victories and protecting our citizens’ fundamental rights.

• Human Trafficking, drug trafficking, and border enforcement—includes empowering and supporting county attorneys to prosecute egregious criminal activity, fighting fentanyl, combating human trafficking, and engaging the Arizona National Guard.

• Fiscally responsible, balanced budget—lowered your tax liability, provided rebate checks to families, and eliminated unnecessary taxes.

• Good governance—provides checks and balances on the executive branch.

• Education freedom and parental rights—will continue to protect school choice.

• Constitutional rights—will protect rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The next meeting of the Quail Creek Republican Club will be on Friday, April 19. Guest speakers will be Pima County Deputy Treasurer Chris Ackerley, candidate for Pima County Treasurer, and Kathleen Winn, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 6.